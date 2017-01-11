Monthly event brings cops and residents together

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Every month you have the chance to voice your concerns about your neighborhood.

Wednesday was the Coffee With a Cop event.

Local law enforcement representatives met with community members at Baesler’s Market.

They had coffee and donuts while they talked about issues important to people living and working here.

Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse says the event is very important.

“Some of them may not want to come and report something or say something. But someone coming here to shop at Baesler’s may see us here and they have done that…and I ask what they’re doing here and they say, ‘hey…I have this concern.’ It kind of helps. We’re accessible, they see us, and they bring that to us,” Plasse said.

The event is held the second Wednesday of every month.

The locations vary so officers can reach more people.