New tools open the door for creativity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Vigo County residents now have a way to get a little more creative.

The Vigo County Public Library unveiled what they call Haute Create.

It’s an area with different printers, scanners, electronics, robotics and much more.

The space also has both PC and Mac computers.

The purpose is for people to become creators and makers.

It’s located at the main library branch in downtown Terre Haute.

The best part is, it’s free!

You can learn more about it by heading over to the library or by calling 812-232-1113.