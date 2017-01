PORTLAND (WCMH) — There was too much snow for humans at the Oregon Zoo on Wednesday, but a certain young polar bear was living it up!

The Oregon Zoo shared video of Nora the polar bear and several other animals frolicking at the zoo, which was closed Wednesday due to snow.

Nora was born at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in November 2015 and was raised by zookeepers after her mother stopped providing care. She moved to Oregon in September 2016 to bond with an older female bear.

If you can’t see the video above, click here.