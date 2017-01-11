Wabash Valley man sentenced for reckless homicide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley man pleaded guilty to charges of reckless homicide on Wednesday.

A judge sentenced Daniel English to four years in prison with credit for time served.

It all stemmed from an incident that happened in April of 2016 at the corner of 25th and Margaret in Terre Haute.

Terre Haute Police said English had drugs in his system when his car slammed into the car of Michael Burns.

Burns died in the crash.

Police say English hit Burns, who was stopped at a stop sign.