$50,000 reward offered in Indianapolis restaurant murders

Related Coverage 2 workers killed in Indianapolis restaurant; suspects caught on camera



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Days after two employees were killed in what police called a “takeover style” robbery, an Indianapolis restaurant has offered a reward for help identifying the suspects.

A Facebook post by Jordan’s Fish & Chicken announcing the reward included video from surveillance that IMPD said captured two men entering the restaurant with handguns drawn.

“$50,000 reward to anyone that can provide ANY identifying information regarding these two men pictured above,” the post advertised.

The restaurant, located at 9112 East 21st Street, was the scene of a double deadly shooting around closing time on Jan. 3.

Police said Wesam Sammour, 34, and Ammar Shatnawi, 36, were found shot in the back of the building.

IMPD released surveillance video of the incident, showing two men in hooded coats. One man wore red, and the other was wearing navy, according to investigators. The men are seen jumping the counter while armed. Both suspects are thought to be in their mid-20s to early 30s.

The Facebook post about the reward has been shared more than 1,300 times and has received more than 200 comments.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).