Clay County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect involved in battery case

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a battery case.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that on January 11 at 2:12 p.m. deputies were sent to Country Junction at 20 S. State Road 59 – this is located at the intersection of State Road 59 and State Road 46.

A witness stated the suspect was driving a tan Saturn Ion type vehicle and was described as being a stocky male in his late 20’s or early 30’s. Officials report the incident ‘stemmed over a possible road rage incident.’

If you have any information on this case or the suspect, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 446-2535 and ext. 5.