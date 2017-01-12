Coroner’s office investigating Purdue student’s death

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A death investigation is being conducted on the campus of Purdue University after a student was found dead in a university residence hall.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Purdue University Police Department responded to a report of a man “passed out” on the first floor of Hillenbrand Hall, 1301 Third St. When emergency personnel arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death is still being investigated by Purdue police and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Donna Avolt tells News 18 the autopsy, which was started Wednesday, will be finished later Thursday and she will have more answers at that time.

Avolt said positive identification of the body and notification of family members are still pending, so the identity of the victim will not be released at this time.

If anyone has information regarding the case, please call PUPD at 765-494-8221 or use the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.