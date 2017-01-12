Devlin Decker sentenced to 60 years for murder and aggravated battery

Related Coverage Verdict reached in Devlin Decker murder trial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A man found guilty of murder and aggravated battery last October was sentenced to 60 years on Thursday.

The jury found Devlin Decker guilty for the murder of Joshua Thomas on New Year’s Eve of 2013.

Decker’s defense counsel claimed Decker is guilty of some form of battery on Thomas, but not murder. During the trial, witnesses stated they saw Decker and another man beat Thomas until he collapsed, and then they continued to hit him.

Decker was sentenced to 60 years for murder and then 15 years for the charge of aggravated battery. Those sentences will be served concurrently.