IMPD identifies skeletal human remains found in wooded area on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified the skeletal human remains found in a wooded area on the city’s south side in 2016.

IMPD identified the remains as Joseph Capps.

Capps remains were found last October in a wooded area near the I-465 exit ramp and U.S. 31.

Police said they were called to the wooded area on Sep. 7. Management at a nearby Super 8 Motel called IMPD after someone stated they spotted a body in the woods.

Investigators arrived but left without finding a body.

That following Monday, police received an anonymous call that skeleton remains were in the wooded area near the motel; that’s when police found the bones.

Capps’ death has been rule a homicide.