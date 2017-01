Linton football next season has added another big game next season, the Miners will host Ritter. The matchup will feature the 1A defending state champion Miners against the 2A state champ Cardinals. Linton and Ritter have played some great games of the years. They met in the semi-state in 2004 and 2008. The Cardinals won both those games in down to the wire finishes 21-20 in overtime and 30-26.

