Local law enforcement urging residents to sign-up for emergency alerts

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Do you rely on social media, text messaging, and email to communicate? If so, there’s a convenient way to keep up with what’s happening in your neighborhood.

Local law enforcement agencies unveiled an alert system on Thursday morning during a press conference at the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

From missing children, to intense stand-off situations, even severe weather. During the event on an emergency, what if you could get real-time information straight from the source? The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Vigo County 911, and the Terre Haute Police Department have partnered with Nixle 360.

Dispatch is working to spread the word about the community notification system.

“As soon as that information is received by dispatch that information can be logged into our Nixle system and sent out simultaneously. It pushes everything out. We’re trying to get the maximum of exposure to this as we can,” said Rob McMullen, Director of Vigo County 911.

Local agencies can send out critical information on multiple platforms. The service is free and simple to use. “It helps the residents know what’s happening in their area, and it helps law enforcement do their job with having some extra eyes on the street.”

The alert system could be helpful in various situations. It was used by authorities earlier this week when searching for two missing juveniles. “Within minutes we sent out calls to 365 people in that area. It’s a useful tool, but people need to sign-up,” said Chief Deputy John Moats with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our agencies work well together but sometimes that’s not enough. We need the citizens to help us. We need their eyes and ears,” added Chief John Plasse with the Terre Haute Police Department.

All alerts will be targeted geographically. The service is not only secure and reliable but could also be potentially life-saving. “We can reach the citizens when we need their help. We rely on the citizens just like they rely on us,” said McMullen.

Citizens can also send in anonymous tips through texting. To opt in, you can text your zip code to 888-777. You can also sign-up online by clicking on the link below. https://www.nixle.com/