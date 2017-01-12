Shahadey/Fennell get new trial date

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Two men accused of stealing more than $80,000 from the Vigo County School Corporation received a new trial date today. Federal Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson set a July 10, 2017 trial date for Franklin Fennell and Frank Shahadey. Both men face theft and wire fraud charges in connection to an alleged kickback scheme. Judge Magnus-Stinson made her ruling following a request to continue a February 21st trial date by Fennell’s attorney.

The order indicates the trial will take place at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute. The final pre-trial conference on June 30th will take place at the federal courthouse in Indianapolis.

Federal agents raided school corporation offices back in June of 2016. Fennell and Shahadey were arrested on November 2nd, which led to indictments for both men on December 14th.