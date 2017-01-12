‘The Worthy Project’ shedding positive light on all body types

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An Indiana State University student is working to change society’s negative social stigma on women.

Kierra Mellenthin is a photographer who came up with the idea of ‘The Worthy Project.’

It’s an opportunity for women of all shapes and sizes to come together to spread body positivity. Women ranging from 20 to 47 gathered at the Indiana Theatre for pictures.

They were asked to write down a memory, incident or phrase that ever made them feel un-worthy.

“A lot of these women were excited to finally get rid of that,” Mellenthin said. “To share with other people that they’re not the only ones going through something like this and that’s okay to be proud of yourself and to love yourself.”

The models also wrote down compliments and uplifting messages for one another.

