Watch Tippecanoe County building collapse as firefighters battle huge flames

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) Video shows a Tippecanoe County garage collapsing as firefighters battled a large blaze in Romney Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to the fire around 6:15 p.m.

According to fire fighters, the fire started in the back of the building and spread to the front. The collapse occurred about 7:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Deputies were telling drivers to take SR 28 to US 52 South or State Rd 25 South as the detour.

Tippecanoe County dispatch sent out an alert around 11:50 p.m., saying the highway has reopened.