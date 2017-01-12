Winter Storm Watch for Illinois/Winter Weather Advisory for Indiana in effect Friday

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) – The National Weather Service is reporting a Winter Storm Watch will go in effect for Illinois Friday afternoon and a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect Friday evening.

The Winter Storm Watch will go into effect at 12 p.m. (CT) for our entire viewing area in Illinois and will last through 12 p.m. (CT) on Sunday.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. on Friday and last until 1 p.m. on Saturday for our entire viewing area in Indiana.

This is because rain will be mixing to a possible sleet and then we could see some freezing rain Friday evening. This will create hazardous road conditions with very slick areas.

