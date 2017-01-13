23-year-old from Vincennes killed in crash in Lawrence County, Illinois

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – Illinois State Police reports a 23-year-old from Vincennes died after a single vehicle accident Thursday morning in Lawrence County, Illinois.

The accident happened just after 10:30 a.m. (CST) on U.S. Route 50 about a mile east of ATS Manufacturing. This is five miles east of Lawrenceville.

ISP reports a black 2014 Dodge Avenger driven by Dillon Boger, 23 of Vincennes, was east on U.S. 50 when the vehicle left the road. The vehicle traveled about 230 feet and went down the south side of the embankment on U.S. 50 and then struck a tree.

Officials report there was heavy rain at the time of the accident.