Crime Stoppers: VCSO looking for two suspects connected to fraud and theft case after credit card stolen

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Official are needing your help identifying two people wanted in connection to a case of theft and fraud.

A report was filed with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office in November in regards to a stolen credit card. The victim stated someone had used her card at several locations before she was able to cancel it.

The first suspect connected to this case is described as a medium build female with a dark complexion, dark hair and she was wearing a black shirt and jeans. The second suspect is described as a white male of medium build with dark hair and he was wearing a Pittsburg Steelers jersey.

If you have any information in regards to this case, contact Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP or check out this link.

Remember, all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip(s) leads to an arrest.