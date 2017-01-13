Current travel conditions and travel status by counties in Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) – Here are the current travel conditions for Indiana and Illinois for our Wabash Valley viewing area.

Indiana:

Vermillion County: No advisory, watch or warning

Parke County: No advisory, watch or warning

Vigo County: No advisory, watch or warning

Clay County: No advisory, watch or warning

Sullivan County: No advisory, watch or warning

Greene County: TRAVEL ADVISORY

Knox County: No advisory, watch or warning

Daviess County: No advisory, watch or warning

Martin County: No advisory, watch or warning

Illinois:

Clark County: No advisory, watch or warning

Jasper County: No advisory, watch or warning

Crawford County: No advisory, watch or warning

Richland County: No advisory, watch or warning

Lawrence County: No advisory, watch or warning

An advisory is the lowest level of local travel advisory that means routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. A watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

A travel warning is the highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a “warning” local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:

(A) refrain from all travel;

(B) comply with necessary emergency measures;

(C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and

(D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

Check out the IDHS County Travel Status map at this link.

For current travel conditions in Indiana, check out the Indiana Department of Transportation’s TrafficWise map. For travel conditions in Illinois, check out the Illinois Department of Transportation’s travel map.