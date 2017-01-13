Current travel conditions and travel status by counties in Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) – Here are the current travel conditions for Indiana and Illinois for our Wabash Valley viewing area.
Indiana:
Vermillion County: No advisory, watch or warning
Parke County: No advisory, watch or warning
Vigo County: No advisory, watch or warning
Clay County: No advisory, watch or warning
Sullivan County: No advisory, watch or warning
Greene County: TRAVEL ADVISORY
Knox County: No advisory, watch or warning
Daviess County: No advisory, watch or warning
Martin County: No advisory, watch or warning
Illinois:
Clark County: No advisory, watch or warning
Jasper County: No advisory, watch or warning
Crawford County: No advisory, watch or warning
Richland County: No advisory, watch or warning
Lawrence County: No advisory, watch or warning
An advisory is the lowest level of local travel advisory that means routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. A watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
A travel warning is the highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a “warning” local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:
- (A) refrain from all travel;
- (B) comply with necessary emergency measures;
- (C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and
- (D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Check out the IDHS County Travel Status map at this link.
For current travel conditions in Indiana, check out the Indiana Department of Transportation’s TrafficWise map. For travel conditions in Illinois, check out the Illinois Department of Transportation’s travel map.