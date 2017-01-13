IN THE PAINT: Changes to Friday night basketball schedules due to possible weather

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) – Due to the possibility of weather moving into the Wabash Valley, several school corporations have canceled Friday evening basketball games.

Check out the list below for updates on games:

TH South @ TH North- STILL ON

Northview @ South Putnam – STILL ON

Casey-Westfield @ Marshall – POSTPONED

Bloomfield @ Linton – STILL ON

North Daviess @ Shakamak – CANCELED

Eastern Greene @ Clay City – STILL ON

Mt. Vernon(Posey) @ Vincennes Lincoln – CANCELED

Wood Memorial @ Washington Catholic – POSTPONED

Jasper @ Washington – STILL ON

West Vigo @ Sullivan – POSTPONED

South Knox @ North Central – POSTPONED

Cloverdale @ Cascade – STILL ON

Owen Valley @ Edgewood – POSTPONED

Rockville @ Covington – GAME TIME MOVED TO JV @ 5:30PM

Shoals @ North Knox – CANCELED

Attica @ Riverton Parke – STILL ON

Turkey Run @ North Vermillion – GAME TIME MOVED TO JV @ 5:30PM

Important note: As of right now Vigo County hasn’t cancelled any after school activities, but Vincennes Community has! — Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) January 13, 2017