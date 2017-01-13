IN THE PAINT: Changes to Friday night basketball schedules due to possible weather

Sports 10 Published: Updated:
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) – Due to the possibility of weather moving into the Wabash Valley, several school corporations have canceled Friday evening basketball games.

Check out the list below for updates on games:

TH South @ TH North- STILL ON
Northview @ South Putnam – STILL ON
Casey-Westfield @ Marshall – POSTPONED
Bloomfield @ Linton – STILL ON
North Daviess @ Shakamak – CANCELED
Eastern Greene @ Clay City – STILL ON
Mt. Vernon(Posey)  @ Vincennes Lincoln – CANCELED
Wood Memorial @ Washington Catholic – POSTPONED
Jasper @ Washington – STILL ON
West Vigo @ Sullivan – POSTPONED
South Knox @ North Central – POSTPONED
Cloverdale @ Cascade – STILL ON
Owen Valley @ Edgewood – POSTPONED
Rockville @ Covington – GAME TIME MOVED TO JV @ 5:30PM
Shoals @ North Knox – CANCELED
Attica @ Riverton Parke – STILL ON
Turkey Run @ North Vermillion – GAME TIME MOVED TO JV @ 5:30PM

 