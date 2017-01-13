Man injured after being shot by deputy

GREENCASTLE, Ind (WTHI) – Indiana State Police are investigating a deputy involved shooting.

At 11:18 Thursday night, Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman reporting a domestic disturbance with her live-in boyfriend.

It happened in Greencastle along North County Road 490 West.

Deputies say the suspect pointed a handgun at them.

One of the deputies fired two rounds, hitting the boyfriend in the torso.

The 35-year-old man was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Police say he’s in critical condition.

The deputies were not injured.

Two toddlers belonging to the couple inside the home were not harmed.

They were released to family members.