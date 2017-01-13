Officials investigating deadly fire in Palestine, Ill.

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) – The small town of Palestine, Illinois is dealing with a tragedy.

Palestine Police reports a fatal fire at a mobile home in the 300 Block of East Franklin Street.

They say a woman and two small children were inside the home when the fire started.

Police are not releasing names but they say the two children were injured and the woman died.

Several agencies, including the State Fire Marshal, are investigating.

Medical staff at the Crawford Memorial Hospital are treating the two children.