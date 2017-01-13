Ollie & Viv’s Canine Campus Celebrated Grand Opening

Terre Haute, Ind. – One of Terre Haute’s newest businesses, Ollie & Viv’s Canine Campus, celebrated its grand opening Thursday with an open house and ribbon cutting, in partnership with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.

“As someone who counts my dog Dolly as a member of the family, I love seeing businesses open that cater to the four-legged members of the family,” says Chamber President David Haynes.

The owners and operators of Ollie & Viv’s come with years of pet care experience, both professionally and personally.

Owner Sheryl Shaver is “mom” to Peep, Cookie, Rino and business namesake Vivian. Her business partner and co-owner Tom Kuhl counts Carly, Rocco and Ollie members of his family.

“On a business side we wanted to fill a void in our community and create a successful business, but we wanted to provide a service where people’s dog and people’s family members were getting the best they could get when their family is not with them. We really want to make sure all their comforts are thought about.”

Kuhl says when boarding his former dog in large cities full-service facilities were more available than in a city the size of Terre Haute. He set out to change that.

“It was a place that had play yards and I loved the attention that my dog received there,” he explains. “I really wanted something here in Terre Haute that was more than just a facility that houses your dogs… I feel that we are becoming a state-of-the-art facility that has a concept that not anyone else does.”

Attendees of Thursday’s event will be able to tour the 8,000 square foot facility along with viewing what the campus has to offer including self-dog washes, full service grooming, boarding, doggie web cameras and a state-of-the-art artificial turf for outside play. The facility also offers dog playgroups and training.

Visit their location at 480 W Honey Creek Drive.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/OllieandVivs