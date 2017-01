BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an unknown situation in Brazil.

Just before 4:00 Friday afternoon, News 10 received tips of a heavy police presence near the Brazil Post Office.

The post office is located near National Avenue and Depot Streets.

Details are few at this time but we do know traffic is an issue in the area.

News 10 has a crew on the scene and we will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

Police presence in Brazil View as list View as gallery Open Gallery