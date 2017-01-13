Scam Alert: Email scam targets Netflix customers

(WBAY) – A cyber-security company is warning Netflix customers to beware of a scam targeting credit card and personal information.

FireEye Labs posted a story this week about a phishing scam.

FireEye blogger Mohammed Mohsin Dalla reports that the scam email asks costumers to update Netflix membership information. A link in the email directs people to a page that looks at lot like an official Netflix login page, but it is not.

The fraudulent link will request your billing and credit card information, potentially putting your information in the hands of scammers.

Netflix has a section on its website about protecting yourself from phishing attempts.

The video streaming company says Netflix will never ask for personal information in an email–including payment information, social security number, or account password.

