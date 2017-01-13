Soldiers and Sailors Monument named a national landmark

Related Coverage Parke County covered bridge named National Historic Landmark

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Park Service has added two Indiana spots to its list of National Historic Landmarks.

The Indiana Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Indianapolis and the West Union Covered Bridge in Parke County were added Wednesday.

The Soldiers and Sailors Monument, designed by Bruno Schmitz as the result of an international competition and dedicated in 1902, is the largest Civil War memorial in the country. The park service has called the monument exceptional, noting its role in influencing other civic architecture in Indianapolis. The monument joins nearby World War Memorial Plaza, already on the list. You can learn more about monuments in Indianapolis here.