Terre Haute shooting turns into homicide investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A shooting investigation in Terre Haute has turned into a homicide investigation.

On Friday morning, police responded to a home on the 1300 Block of 4th Avenue.

Police found 28-year-old Katie Nash with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

She was taken to Regional Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police were able to identify the shooter was 37-year-old Robert John Price from Terre Haute.

Police said Price fled the scene with 27-year-old Madonna Fulford.

Police were able to track Price and Fulford to 2950 Mary Lane Avenue in West Terre Haute.

Police were able to take the two into custody.

While searching the home they found what they believe to be the gun involved in the shooting in a bedroom.

Fulford is facing charges of obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal.

Because of the victim’s death, Price’s charges will be reviewed by the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office and announced at a later time.

