TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 13th Street and 4th Avenue in Terre Haute Friday just after 10:30 a.m.

THPD reports one person was transported from the scene for injuries.

No other details have been released at this time. News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates when information becomes available.

