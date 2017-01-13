THPD investigating shooting Friday morning; two males transported for treatment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Police Department is currently investigating shooting that happened Friday morning on the northwest side of Terre Haute.

THPD reports the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at 1931 Woodlawn Avenue. Officials stated the shooting was the result of a reported burglary.

When officers arrived on scene they found one man who had been shot and another man who had been battered. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

At this time, no further information has been released.

If you have any information, contact the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 232-1661 or Crime Stoppers (812) 238-STOP.