VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute homicide suspect appeared in court Friday morning.

Buddy Ellinger, Jr. is set for trial Feb. 13, however the judge stated in court that date could change due to evidence.

Ellinger, Jr. was arrested in August of 2016. He was named a suspect in-connection with a homicide investigation that started on June 10.

That morning police found Thomas Fuller, III dead.

Ellinger, Jr. is expected back in court Feb. 3.