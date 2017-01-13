WTHI’s Rick Semmler receives big award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Our very own Rick Semmler took home a big honor Friday night.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association recognized him at the North – South game.

Rick received the Distinguished Media Service Award for District 3 for the 2016 – 2017 school year.

ISHAA Commissioner Bobby Cox was on hand for the presentation.

“He’s one of these gentlemen that support high school athletics to a great degree and he joins a long list of distinguished recipients of this award…and we’re happy to be here in Terre Haute to present that award to Rick,” Cox said.