Hundreds gather to support Eldon Strong

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) – Hundreds gathered Saturday night to support a local family.

A benefit dinner was held for Eldon Young.

The young boy was born with Cri du Chat Syndrome.

The benefit dinner at Cory Zion Church in Cory, Indiana helped to raise money for Eldon’s medical bills, and to bring awareness to his disease.

Event organizers say hundreds made their way to the church.

Which meant the world to the family.

Kyle Young, Eldon’s father, says, “[I feel] blessed. Very blessed to have friends, family, that care enough to come out, and provide the support. We greatly appreciate it.”

Cri Du Chat Syndrome is also known as “cat’s cry” syndrome.

Infants with this condition often have a high-pitched cry that sounds like a cat.