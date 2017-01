TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — After a dismal start to Missouri Valley Conference play, the Indiana State men’s basketball team won its first league game Saturday, 81-71 over Bradley.

The Sycamores used a big first half to lift themselves over the Braves. Indiana State led 44-22 at the half.

Matt Van Scyoc led the way for Indiana State with 23 points, while Jordan Barnes added 20.