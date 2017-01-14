One killed in mobile home fire in Illinois

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) – One person is dead after their mobile home catches fire.

It happened Friday afternoon in Palestine, Illinois.

Crews were called to the 300 Block of East Franklin Street.

The fire had extinguished itself due to broken water pipes inside the home.

Palestine Police Chief Jeffrey Besing says 41-year-old Amy Moore died in the fire.

He says her two sons were able to escape.

Besing says the sons were taken to Crawford Memorial Hospital by United Life Care Ambulance for treatment and further transferred to another medical facility.

Their injuries are unknown at this time.

He says an autopsy is scheduled for Moore.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.