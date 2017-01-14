Residents concerned over plans for casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Saturday marked the first Crackerbarrel session of 2017. The hot topic of discussion were plans for a casino in Terre Haute.

Each aisle overflows with residents eager to voice their concerns, many of whom wore stickers that read “CasiNO”, showing their opposition of a potential casino in Vigo County.

Gambling is a life Lisa Wilson knows all too well after it destroyed her family and finances.

“10 years ago my ex-husband ran us into bankruptcy and foreclosure and stole his parent’s life savings, in support of a gambling habit,” said Wilson.

While some spoke out on the dangers of addiction, other residents voiced concerns about side effects of a casino including an increase in drugs, mental health and illegal activity.

“Casinos have hidden social costs. It’s not just economics, it’s not just dollars and cents, it involves the people who live and work here,” said former social worker, Debbie Sitarski.

All eyes were on Senator Jon Ford as a debate around the casino filled the room. He’s responsible for writing the bill that could bring gaming to the Wabash Valley.

“We’re going to make sure you’re not a problem gambler, you don’t have any ties to organized crime, so Indiana’s framework is very structured to prevent a lot of that,” said Ford.

Those in favor of the bill emphasize the huge economic impact the casino could have. Senator Ford is estimating it would bring 1,200 jobs to Terre Haute.

“I listened today and heard the concerns so I’ll go back and try and tweak the bill,” said Ford.

As legislators work to create change for their people, residents like Wilson will continue to fight for the future of their community.

“Casinos are not built on people winning, they are built on people losing, over and over, and giving their money to the casino rather than feeding their children,” said Wilson. “I have witnessed that in my own life.”

The bill is filed and will be heard at the Indiana Statehouse in the next two to three weeks, according to Ford.

Another big topic discussed at today’s meeting is the replacement for ISTEP. Residents voiced concerns of paying for textbooks, funding for education and the current ISTEP test.

Indiana Representative Clyde Kersey is in favor of getting rid of I-Step. Representative Kersey and Representative Heaton both voted to replace ISTEP.

Road funding, minimum wage and health issues were also topics of discussion.

The next Crackerbarrel session is Saturday, February 11.