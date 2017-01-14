Runners “dared” to run in the Polar Bear Dare

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) – Runners braved the cold for a popular race in Clark County!

It’s called the “Polar Bear Dare” and it was held at Mill Creek Park.

Some of you might be familiar with this race, it started a few years back.

Event volunteers say it’s a nice option for runners to have during the winter months.

They say it takes more than a dozen people to maintain the hand-dug trails.

There’s up to 8 miles for runners to take advantage of.

Volunteer Josh Pickering says, “Every year it’s gotten better and this year our trails are in better shape than they’ve ever been, and I wish the ground was frozen, but it is what it is. The trails will be alright.”

Trails are open 24-hours a day, seven days a week, all year!

So if you missed the Polar Bear Dare, you can still take advantage of the trails.