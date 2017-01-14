Southern style hits Clark County

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) – There’s a new place to shop in Marshall, Illinois.

Sassy Southern Chic’s Boutique celebrated its grand opening Saturday.

A ribbon cutting took place at 104 North 2nd Street in Marshall.

The shop offers trendy clothing, accessories, and shoes.

In true boutique fashion, the shop only carries six of each item.

The owners are encouraging local residents to shop local.

They are also excited to put a fun twist on your shopping experience.

Co-owner Joslyn Hain says, “We’re just trying to support everybody and hopefully they will support us. We’re very small town and proud of it.”

The boutique will be hosting a fundraiser on February 11th.

A portion of the day’s proceeds will benefit Special Olympics.