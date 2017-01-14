Tennessee family lucky to be alive after home riddled with bullets

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee family is lucky to be alive after their home was riddled with bullets earlier this week.

If the walls of that Sycamore Circle home could talk, the new homeowner would have been warned of its troubled and violent past.

The homeowner is now wondering if the gunman was after previous tenants.

“If you don’t feel safe in your own home, that’s not a place to be,” said homeowner Helen Adams.

Unfrotunately, there is no need to open the storm door on Adams’ home in Murfreesboro.

“Because they broke the glass,” Adams said as she stepped through the broken door. “This [bullet] went through right here and shattered my glass.”

There are bullet holes after bullet holes.

“This is probably the bullet that came through,” Adams said, while pointing at one of the holes in the drywall.

Monday night Adams and her son were in the living room watching the Alabama-Clemson game when the sounds of tackling were drowned out by gunfire.

“All at once, we just heard, ‘Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom!’” she recalled.

The home was sprayed with bullets and one hit the hood of her SUV.

“That bullet would have come sailing right in through that window,” Adams said. “I was sitting right here. If that car hadn’t been there it would have hit me.”

Six shell casings were found by police, and another one was found by News 2 Wednesday in a closet next to the water heater.

Adams said she’s thankful her 36-year-old son wasn’t in his bed at the time.

“This is where the bullets came through the house, right here, right there, and came out through the wall,” she said.

Three bullets came through his bedroom wall, one only a few inches away from his pillow.

“I just don’t know why someone who do this,” Adams said while sniffling.

Adams just purchased the home in early December and moved in two weeks before Christmas.

“I don’t bother nobody,” she said. “I haven’t been here long enough to bother nobody.”

The gun blasts were so powerful, not only did they come through an outside wall, inside wall, a closet, through a bathroom door, one even went through the tub and ended up coming out of the wall in an adjacent bathroom.

“My safety for my family is the most important thing and I can’t deal with this,” an emotional Adams said. “I just can’t deal with this, like I said, I’m too old to deal with this.”

Adams’ neighborhood has seen its share of crime.

There was a double homicide right next door, and a home burglary where someone kicked in a door at a house up the street where two young children were home alone. The mother was delivering newspapers, and a friend was supposed to have been watching the children.

News 2 checked with Murfreesboro police and there have been more than two dozen calls for services since 2009 at the home Adams recently purchased.

“He [the police officer] said it had been shot up before, so I don’t know if this is some kind of retaliation against the person who use to live here,” Adams said.

She wants whoever that did this to know, the people who used to live there are long gone.

“We could have gotten killed over nothing,” Adams said. “I haven’t even lived here long enough to even know nobody.”

Police believe the suspects got into a newer-model gray Jeep Cherokee with a white female behind the wheel and two white male passengers.

If caught, the suspects will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism.