Terre Haute event raises thousands for dental hygiene

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s a benefit worth smiling about.

Saturday night the League of Terre Haute hosted a winter ball and live auction.

It was a night filled with ball-gowns and dancing.

All proceeds go to help area children with dental hygiene.

Organizers say they were pleased with the turn-out.

More than $6,000 were raised during the event.

The money will be used to provide dental services and supplies to Vigo County

The League of Terre Haute Event Chair, Sara Clark says, “Last year we helped 500 children with clothing, and this year we’re on track to between 700-800 children, so if you have a heart for children the League of Terre Haute is a great organization to support.”

The league will also be hosting a trivia night in the future.

That’s scheduled for May 12th at the Sycamore Banquet Center.

That event is open to the public.