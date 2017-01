TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — The Shoe Trophy game was another classic meeting between crosstown rivals. Terre Haute South held off Terre Haute North in a 90-77 win.

It was a shooting clinic on the northside. The two teams combined for 29 three-point field goals in the game. In the end, though, the Braves’ seniors got the last laugh over their Patriot rivals.