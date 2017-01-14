Woman battling cancer will run 7 marathons in as many days

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania woman is gearing up for the run of her life.

BethAnn Telford isn’t just looking to beat her best time.

She’ll be running seven marathons, in seven days, on seven continents. And she’ll be doing so as she continues her battle with brain cancer.

Telford leaves Saturday for her first race in Antarctica.

She spoke Tuesday night at the Lower Paxton Lions Club and said she’s running for all the children who can’t.

“Going with me on these seven marathons, on seven continents, in seven days are these wonderful children that are so sick they can’t even walk anymore. And let alone for me to run for them is just an honor,” Telford said.

Telford is the only American woman competing in the event.

In each race, she’ll wear sneakers designed to pay tribute to 14 brain cancer survivors around the world.