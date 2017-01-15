Man arrested after lengthy police chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Police arrest a man on several charges after a lengthy pursuit.

It happened before 4 a.m. Sunday.

That’s when Terre Haute Police were told about a road rage case on Ohio Boulevard.

Moments later, police say a female showed up at the department who had been badly beaten by her ex-boyfriend, Michael Davis.

Police tried to pull Davis over for a traffic stop, but he drove away.

The pursuit finally ended in Warren County and Davis was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail.

Davis is facing charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness, domestic battery, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, theft, battery, two counts resisting law enforcement, motor vehicle-reckless driving, and a warrant out of Illinois for parole violation.

As for the victim, she is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.