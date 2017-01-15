State troopers create new trend

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Sergeant Todd Ringle has kept Hoosiers safe for 31 years.

He’s an old-school guy, with a new trick up his sleeve.

“I tried using the emojis and I was very shocked,” said Ringle.

He sprinkled in a few of these image icons in his tweets and suddenly his safety tips spread like wildfire.

“Some of my tweets are reaching well over 20,000 people and before social media we weren’t able to do that”,” said Ringle.

It’s a trend several state troopers are catching on to on social media. From posts about drinking and driving to traveling on icy roads, officers are reaching the public in a new light.

Some troopers like Sergeant John Perrine of Indianapolis are taking creativity to the next level using icons to recreate songs like Ice Ice Baby to tell people about those dangerous winter conditions.

“Recently about a week ago, I had a dream about emojis and that’s kind of scary,” said Ringle. “That may tell you I’m working too hard with these emojis.”

Each image helps tells a story and the moral of that story is keeping you and your family safe.

“Sending those important messages could mean the difference between life or death for a family or individual,” said Ringle.

In fact, Ringle tweeted several of his emoji safety messages on New Year’s Eve and he’s happy to report his district found zero drunk drivers that night.

“If I can get people to not drink and drive or to wear their seat belts because I spent a couple minutes making a creative tweet by using emojis, then it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Ringle.

Now that’s a trend that surely deserves a “like”.

You can follow Sgt. Todd Ringle at @ISPEvansville (Evansville District)

You can follow Sgt. Joe Watts at @ISPPutnamville (Putnamville District)

You can follow Sgt. Curt Dunhil at @ISPBloomington (Bloomington District)

You can follow Sgt. John Perrine at @ISPIndianapolis (Indianapolis District)