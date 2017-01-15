Woman accused of swinging puppy by neck, posting video to Facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman was arrested Saturday after Metro police say she posted a video of animal abuse to Facebook via its live video function.

Latorya Brooks is now charged with cruelty to animals, accused of abusing a puppy inside her Antioch apartment.

She’s allegedly seen on Facebook Live swinging a puppy by the neck and throwing it to the ground.

The video has since been deleted, but it was saved by another woman who gave it to Metro Animal Control.

According to Metro police, Brooks admitted to the act and also admitted posting the video to Facebook.

Criminal records show the Antioch woman has a criminal background that includes several charges of failing to appear in court.

The puppy has since been treated by a Nashville area veterinarian.