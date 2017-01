TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A bicyclist is hurt after police say he rode intro traffic.

Police say a man was riding his bike on 14th Street near the Family Dollar in Terre Haute Monday evening.

They believe he drove into eastbound traffic on Poplar Street after going around a parked car.

A car then hit the bike.

Emergency workers took the male rider to a local hospital.

Police didn’t believe his injuries were life-threatening.