Brossman gets jail time and probation for illegally dumping trash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) -You may want to think twice before dumping your trash illegally.

Indiana Conservation Officers found this pile of garbage in Sullivan County near the Broussen Watershed.

Now what makes this case interesting is this dates all the way back to March 2015.

Authorities witnessed Robert Brossman dumping a large truck load of trash in the reservoir.

He was charged with criminal mischief and given a court date.

The problem is officers say Brossman didn’t show up to court until just recently that’s when a Sullivan County Judge ordered him to 6 days behind bars and probation.