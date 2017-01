James E. Adams born in October 1974, is reported as a missing disabled Person.

He was last seen in Marshall, IL 01/12/17 @ 17:00 wearing dark brown Carhartt jacket, dark blue sweatpants, gray/orange Nike shoes and blue Fannie pack. Suffers from Cerebral Palsy and walks with limp.

Please call Marshall Illinois Police Department with any information. 217-826-8081.