‘From the streets to the stove,’ Chef Jeff shares story on MLK Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Celebrating diversity and overcoming obstacles, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day the legacy of a man who renewed hope in America.

It’s a day dedicated to service, and sharing important stories.

Monday, sounds of harmony filled Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall. Students and faculty welcomed Jeff Henderson as part of the diversity series.

Henderson is a popular Food Network chef, and a bestselling author. His attitude is contagious. But, as Henderson told the audience Monday, his story of success starts with a tangled past.

“Look at me, a young boy who grew up in the inner city of Los Angeles, who made poor choices, who came from a broken home,” said Henderson as he addressed the crowd.

He says he grew up in survival mode. Henderson landed in prison for nearly 10 years. “I got involved with drugs in the 1980’s. A part of my life I’m not proud of,” said Henderson.

After an infraction, he was placed on pot and pan duty in the kitchen of the prison. Henderson says that time period is when he learned to dream again.

“Food became my vessel, that vehicle for me to become the best me. Food helped me develop. It gave me hope. It gave me purpose.”

He became the first African American executive chef of a multi-million dollar restaurant. Henderson says he never saw any of his accomplishments coming.

“As a young boy growing up in my community, I never had the opportunity to be in the midst of such successful people. That helped me build up my self esteem. And, I learned we all put on pants the same way, one leg at a time. I changed the mindset and embraced values that, ‘Hey, I can achieve my own version of the American dream.”

Henderson said talking to the Rose community was important. His son is an engineer student. Henderson also liked exploring how things worked as a child.