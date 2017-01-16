Industrial park looks to make changes

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The U.S. 41 Industrial Park in Knox County is already home to a couple of big businesses.

Now, to attract more businesses to the park, there’s an effort underway to split up the land.

That’s as Knox County Development Corporation looks to attract more companies to the industrial park.

Kent Utt with KCDC says they’re looking to accommodate what owners want.

“One of the things that really surfaced was that there’s a lot more focus on entrepeneurialship,” Utt said. “It’s businesses with that 25 and under employment base that are needing other places to locate.”

Utt says the industrial park is already home to a 450,000 square foot company.

But says some companies don’t want or need a building of that size.

Making them work to split the land into smaller pieces to make it more marketable.

“Right now the covenants call for this to be 9 ½ acres,” Utt said. “So we’re looking to rewrite the covenants using three acre tracts and we’re working with the engineer to look at the design and see how it best fits and coming off of Elkhorn road.”

As they look at other ways to attract companies to the industrial park, another tool could be a shell building on one of the properties.

Allowing a company to come in and make the building what they want.

“A lot of the companies that are looking to locate that’s coming through the leads at the IEDC at the state, already want, they want an existing building,” Utt said. “So about two thirds of the requests that we get from the state want an existing building. So it’s definitely something that we’re considering doing.”

Utt says separating the land really could only take about three months.

Constructing a building might take a little more time as it is an investment they’d have to make.

They also purchased around 100 more acres to the south as they work to expand the area.