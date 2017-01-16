Pence to use Bible of former president for oath of office

WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — Mike Pence will be not only use a family Bible when he swears in as vice president on Friday, but according to a press release from the inauguration website, he will also be using the exact same Bible Ronald Reagan used at his presidential and gubernatorial inaugurations.

The Bible was given to Reagan by his mother. Pence’s inauguration will be the first time the Reagan family Bible has been outside of the Reagan family or foundation’s possession. They are taking it so seriously that one of Reagan’s top aides is transporting the Bible to Washington.

It will also be opened to the same Bible verse as it was for Reagan’s inaugurations.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (II Chronicles 7:14)

As preparations continue for Inauguration Day, Pence is already making frequent visits to Capitol Hill. He is promising close coordination with lawmakers when President-elect Donald Trump enters the White House.

Pence will have an office in the White House as well as the traditional honorary office in the Senate.

Analysts suggest the VP role may take on greater importance during Trump’s presidency, due to Trump’s inexperience in an elective office.