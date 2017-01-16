Reports: Peyton Manning, Jon Gruden receive offers to work for the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Multiple reports say team owner Jim Irsay has reached out to Monday Night Football Analyst Jon Gruden as Head coach of the Colts. Irsay reportedly also talked to Peyton Manning to become head of football for the organization.

As much of a dream team matchup that would be for any colts fan, Gruden has denied any contact with Irsay or the team. Gruden told his current employer, ESPN, he intends to remain in the television booth.

According to multiple reports, Irsay also met with Manning in hopes the former Colts quarterback would be interested in a front office job. The title for that position would be “head of football operations.” That job is similar to being a general manager for the team.

Before Manning officially retired after winning another title with the Denver Broncos in March 2016, there were reports he was interested in moving into a front office position when his playing career ended.

Reporter Jay Glazer tweeted the Colts are still hopeful to get Peyton.

As you remember, the Colts went 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Since the end of the season, Irsay has not publicly said anything about the future of current coach Chuck Pagano or General Manager Ryan Grigson.